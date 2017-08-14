A hillside in Regent, Sierra Leone, collapsed after a heavy downpour on Monday, burying many houses, Reuters reported. Officials have said that it is too early to estimate the number of casualties, but it is feared that hundreds are dead.

Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in the West African town, The Telegraph reported, adding that witnesses said the roads have been turned into “churning rivers of mud”.

Haphazard development has made the country vulnerable to flooding, BBC reported. In 2015, 10 people died and thousands were displaced by floods that lashed Freetown during the monsoon.