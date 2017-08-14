London’s iconic Big Ben will fall silent for four years starting August 21 to allow major conservation work on The Elizabeth Tower, which houses the clock, BBC reported on Monday.

The 19th century bell will, however, chime for important events such as New Year’s Eve, the United Kingdom Parliament said. It will silently tell the time on other days.

Big Ben, one of England’s most famous attractions, has kept time for 157 years. It last fell silent in 2007. Officials have said that stopping Big Ben will protect the workers renovating the structure.

“Big Ben falling silent is a significant milestone in this crucial conservation project,” the clock’s keeper, Steve Jaggs, said. He said that the project will safeguard the clock on a long-term basis and preserve its home.