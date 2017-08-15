Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort
Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the national Capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unfurled the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 71st Independence Day.
Security was tightened in the national Capital, especially around the Red Fort. Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, PTI reported. Around 9,100 police personnel alone have been stationed at the Red Fort.
At least 11 Parakram Vans, with National Security Guard-trained commandos, have been deployed at the Red Fort and other two dozen have been stationed in other areas of the city. “The area will be multi-tier security checks in place for people coming to the area,” an unidentified police official told PTI.