Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unfurled the national flag at Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 71st Independence Day.

Security was tightened in the national Capital, especially around the Red Fort. Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city, PTI reported. Around 9,100 police personnel alone have been stationed at the Red Fort.

At least 11 Parakram Vans, with National Security Guard-trained commandos, have been deployed at the Red Fort and other two dozen have been stationed in other areas of the city. “The area will be multi-tier security checks in place for people coming to the area,” an unidentified police official told PTI.

Delhi: PM Modi unfurls the tricolor at Red Fort #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RQBXlsFKe8 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes at Rajghat #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/cqarSUFqBT — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2017

You can watch Modi’s live speech here:



