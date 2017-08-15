Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed nearly a 100 people across India in the past 72 hours. Lakhs of people have been displaced and several suffered damage to crops because of the flooding, caused by overflowing rivers in several areas.

The rain has not let up in Assam, Bihar and West Bengal even as the Army and the National Disaster Response Force are working to move people to safer regions, provide them with resources and recover bodies.

Villagers paddle their rafts near a partially submerged house in Tezpur, 170 km from Guwahati. (Credit: Biju Boro/AFP)

Assam

The toll in the floods in Assam rose to 102 on Monday after three more people – two in Morigaon district and one in Golaghat – died in rain-related incidents, PTI reported.

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 18 people had died so far in the second wave of the floods that hit the state. Nearly 32 lakh people in 3,192 villages across 25 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge. Dhubri and Morigaon were the worst affected districts.

A woman holds a goat on a raft in the flood-affected Koliabor village in Assam. (Credit: Biju Boro/AFP)

Rail connectivity to the North East has also been hit by heavy rain. Train services linking North East with the rest of India were snapped because of flooding in West Bengal and Bihar, as well.

A goods train is halted as railway officials inspect a damaged embankment along the Katihar-Guwahati route. (Credit: PTI)

People walk in ankle-deep waters along a submerged railway track in Nagaon district in Assam. (Credit: PTI)

Most of the forest areas in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Lawkhua Wildlife Sanctuary are under water.

Elephants take shelter on higher ground at the Kaziranga National Park. (Credit: PTI)

Bihar

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in regions bordering Nepal have left villages inundated. Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Pratyay Amrit said 41 people had died because of the floods in the state so far, PTI reported.

Areas in Kisanganj, one block of Katihar and three blocks of Purnea are under water. At least 10 NDRF teams are in Bihar, assisting with relief operations.

Floodwaters gush through a street in West Champaran, Bihar. (Credit: PTI)

Villagers in the flood-hit Araria district in Bihar. (Credit: PTI)

A truck drifts off the submerged NH-28 in Bihar's East Champaran district. (Credit: PTI)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes an aerial survey of flood-affected regions in Bihar. (Credit: PTI)

An inundated East Champaran district in Bihar (Credit: PTI)

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government was “concerned about the flood situation across the country”. She pointed out that only South Bengal was affected by flooding earlier, but it had now spread to North Bengal. “We are monitoring the situation round the clock for relief and rescue operations,” she said.

Water in the Phulahar river is flowing above the danger mark. Some 20 villages, mostly in the Harischandrapur Block-II and Ratua block in Malda district, are engulfed in floodwaters.

People wade through a flooded road in Bularghat in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district. (Credit: PTI)

Uttarakhand

Around 25 people, including six soldiers, are feared dead in the North Indian state after a massive landslide triggered by a cloudburst hit Malpa village on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route on Monday. The mudslide washed away an Army camp in the nearby Ghatiyabagad area in Pithoragarh district, The Times of India reported.

Five bodies have been recovered so far and around 15 to 20 people are still missing. Authorities are unsure of the number of people in the area when the disaster struck.