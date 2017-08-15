Veteran Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, reported The Indian Express. The actor died at his Chennai residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 77.

Shanmugasundaram, who made his acting debut in 1963 with Ratha Thilagam, and had acted in more than 100 films. He became known for his role in the cult classic Karagattakaran (1989), where he had played actress Kanaka’s father. Shanmugasundaram , who played serious and villainous roles early in his career, took up comedic roles later on. This year, he had appeared in two films, Veruli and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

Condolences poured in from all walks of life.

Actor, uncle, thatha, friend and more.. My fav cult actor mr shanmugasundaram is no more! He was part of all my movies! May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/rA6DKZOL6C — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2017

RIP Mr.Shanmugasundaram the character artist. He created a niche for himself, may his soul find its purpose. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2017

RIP #Shanmugasundaram a popular character artist, passed away early today morning. pic.twitter.com/ONtxLq8sBg — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 15, 2017

Senior actor #ShanmugaSundaram passed away today. May his soul RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YWLdVXWSjz — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 15, 2017