Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said in her Independence Day speech that she was hopeful that the Supreme Court would reject any attempt to abrogate Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, the Hindustan Times reported. During her Independence Day speech, Mufti criticised “elements in India” who have approached the apex court challenging Article 35A, which gives special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The state is the crown of India it should remain the crown,” Mufti said at Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar. “Like in the state there are people who want to take us back to the pre-independence era, in the country also there are elements who want to create trouble and take us back to 1947. I have faith in the Supreme Court of India. Whenever attempts were made to target the special status of the state, the apex court upheld Kashmir’s status. I am sure that, like in the last 70 years they will reject the plea this time as well.”

Mufti also said that political parties in the state are united on the issue. “The fight for winning elections is different. We will all unite in case there are any such attempts [to abrogate Article 35A],” she said. Mufti also asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reassured her on the matter, saying he “listened to me like a father and guided me”.