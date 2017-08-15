Bengaluru woke up to flooded roads and power cuts on Independence Day after heavy rainfall lashed several low-lying areas of the city on Monday night, PTI reported. The torrential rain that started late on Monday night continued into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Several areas including Koramangala, HSR Layout, Shantinagar, Wilson Garden, K R Puram, Anugraha Layout, Ulsoor, Vivek Nagar, Murugesh Palya on Old Airport Road and Gurappana Palya on Bannerghatta Road, were submerged in almost knee-level water on the streets, according to The Hindu. Traffic movement was severely affected and most of the residents in these areas were left stranded in their homes. Koramangala was reported to be one of the worst affected areas.

The authorities had to use boats to rescue several stranded individuals. Fire and Emergency Service teams and the State Disaster Response Force were also deployed.

Water accumulates in the basement of a building in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city on August 15, 2017. (Credit: IANS)

The Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, SM Metri, said Tuesday’s rain surpassed the 2009 record of 7.7 cm. According to the Meteorological Centre, the HAL station recorded a heavy rainfall of 14.4 cm and the City station 12.9 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

“The city’s record is 16.6 cm in 1890. The next was in 2009 when the city received over 7.7 cm,” said Metri. “Tuesday’s showers have surpassed the 2009 record.”