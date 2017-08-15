A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Centre fines Reliance Industries and partners Rs 1,700 crore for not meeting gas production target: Dhirubhai-1 and 3 gas fields were supposed to produce 80 million standard cubic meters per day, but fell way short of their target. Two more executives quit Donald Trump’s business advisory council: I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. India’s trade deficit widens to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in July: India’s exports grew to $22.54 billion as compared to $21.68 billion during July 2016. Bill Gates gives away Microsoft shares worth $4.6 billion to charity: Gates and his wife Melinda have given away about $35 billion of stock since 1994. SBI transferred thousands, closed several branches since April, but no major protests yet: Several hundreds of offices would be closed and thousands of staff would be moved in the coming months, officials said. Nearly 200 Limited Liability Partnerships in India face deregistration as government seeks to restrict illicit fund flows: these entities are in the process of being struck off from the register for not carrying out any activities. Sebi steps up surveillance on money laundering activities, to inspect suspected brokers: Sebi has also enhanced its cooperation with other regulators and agencies in India as well as abroad.