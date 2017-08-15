At least 11 people were killed and dozens others injured on Tuesday after a tree fell on them during a religious festival on the Portuguese island of Madeira, BBC reported. Two children were reported to be among those killed. The authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties.

A number of people had gathered outside a church in the village of Monte, a suburb of Funchal, to celebrate the Nossa Senhora do Monte festival, when the tree came crashing down on the crowded square.

More details are awaited.