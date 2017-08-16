A 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after he lost control over his motorcycle while racing two of his friends in Delhi, said the police. The whole episode, including the crash near the Mandi House metro station, was recorded on camera by one of the three motorcyclists. Himanshu Bansal was declared brought dead at LNJP Hospital.

Bansal and his friends Gazi and Lakshay were riding Benelli TNT 600i bikes. The trio were racing during peak traffic hours while on their way from Connaught Place to Mandi House after attending a party. “These are expensive motorcycles, cost between Rs 4 and Rs 6 lakh, and can reach top speeds of nearly 200 km an hour within seconds,” a police officer told NDTV.

Lakshay, who was behind the two, had an action camera on his helmet. Near the Mandi House metro station, Bansal hit a man trying to cross the road. In the video, it is seen that Bansal lost control over his bike, and was thrown off the motorcycle. He hit the sidewalk outside Lady Irwin College.

Bansal was the son of a businessman in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar.