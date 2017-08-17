The Dahisar Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for stealing 60 crates (900 kg) of tomatoes, worth Rs 60,000, from the local vegetable market in July, The Times of India reported on Wednesday. The police picked up Chandrashekhar Gupta from his house in Dahisar on Tuesday evening.

The police acted on a complaint filed by Jagat Srivastava who sells vegetables at the Dahisar vegetable market. On July 18, Srivastava had unloaded multiple crates of tomatoes outside a warehouse in the vegetable market before leaving for home. Gupta allegedly stole 60 crates of tomatoes, and loaded them into a tempo that he had brought along with him. Srivasatav later filed a complaint at the Dahisar police station.

“When we started investigating the case, we took note of a tempo coming out of the market, and travelling across the city, which was caught on multiple CCTV cameras,” said Assistant Police Inspector and Investigating Officer Jitendra Kadam, according to Mumbai Mirror. The police could only recover the empty crates from Gupta’s house as he had allegedly sold the entire consignment within a few days of stealing.

Gupta told the police that he had stolen the tomatoes as the prices had skyrocketed. The police said this wasn’t Gupta’s first offence. “In 2015, he was booked and arrested in Chembur for stealing a consignment of bananas,” Kadam said.