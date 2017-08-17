Suspected activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s student wing, assaulted the principal of a government college in Telangana for wearing shoes while hoisting the Indian flag on Independence Day on Tuesday.

Videos on social media show Mohammed Yaqeenuddin, the principal of Government Junior College at Nandipet Ailapur in Nizamabad, being heckled and forced to raise slogans of “Bharat mata ki jai” and “jai shri ram”. Some of the protestors also told Yaqeenuddin to “go to Pakistan”.

#WATCH Nizamabad(Telangana): ABVP activists protest against college principal for wearing shoes while hoisting tricolour (15.8.17) pic.twitter.com/VNdz4CK45X — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2017

The principal filed a police complaint later in the day, following which around 15 people have been detained for causing public nuisance, assaulting a public servant and instigating enmity, NDTV reported.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident in a series of tweets. He said that every Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister wore shoes, and asked if these protestors would attack them too. He added that the attackers were cowards who had decided to target a Muslim.

Owaisi also demanded their arrest and urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to act against them, IANS reported.

Principal is a Muslim Yaqeenuddin & bloody jokers ABVP say cannot hoist National Flag with shoes can show the rule in National Honours Act https://t.co/SJsgdTviQW — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 16, 2017