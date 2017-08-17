The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty reclaimed the 9,900-level and the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained 167 points during morning trading session on Thursday. The market sentiment was largely boosted by sustained capital inflows from domestic financial institutions and retail investors.

At 12.16 pm, the 30-share Sensex was at 31,776.12 and the 50-share Nifty gained marginally to be at 9,906.80.

Coal India, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Reliance were the top gainers on the Sensex, while HUL, Cipla, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers.

The Asian market was more or less upbeat. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 0.14%, Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.32%.