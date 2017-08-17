The Delhi High Court was put on high alert on Thursday morning after the police received a call claiming that a bomb had been placed on the court premises, reported NDTV. The Police Control Room received a call around 10.45 am allegedly from north east Delhi. The caller purportedly said a bomb had been placed on the court campus, and the blast would take place within an hour.

Delhi police personnel, SWAT teams, fire tenders and bomb disposal squad were sent to the spot. Security forces were reported to be searching the premises. However, court proceeding continued normally.

The police are yet to trace the person who called the PCR from Bhajanpur area.