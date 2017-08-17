The district collector of Palakkad in Kerala who had barred Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat (pictured above) from hoisting the national flag at a government school on Independence Day was transferred on Thursday, reported News18. P Marykutty has now been appointed the new panchayat director of the region.

The decision was taken on Wednesday at a Cabinet meeting headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Four other bureaucrats have also been transferred along with Marykutty.

The state government, however, said it was a routine transfer as Marykutty had already completed two-and-a-half years in this position. Marykutty also said she had been expecting this transfer.

On Tuesday, Bhagwat had defied Marykutty’s order restraining him from unfurling the national flag at Karnakiyamman School, which is managed by RSS supporters. Marykutty had warned the school management that it was against the Kerala Education Rules to allow a political leader to hoist the trociolour at the school. “Only people’s representatives or the school manager can hoist the national flag in a government-funded school,” the district collector’s order had said.