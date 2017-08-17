The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Delhi Police to furnish details of the number of people who had approached it after buying flats in Unitech’s Gurugram project, reported IANS. The court also asked what amount was due from Unitech to these buyers, and how many buyers had already been paid.

Meanwhile, Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra sought interim bail for three months. He also claimed that he would even sell his house to settle the buyers’ dues. “I will sell my own house and pay everybody,” Sanjay Chandra told the apex court through his lawyer, Abhimanyu Bhandari. “I want to settle with everyone.”

Chandra’s lawyer also urged the court to release him from judicial custody. “If I am kept in judicial custody, the entire company will collapse,” the counsel said on behalf of the Unitech MD. “I need to be out of the jail to arrange for the money, which I will do by selling my assets. If I fail to meet the demands, punish me. But give me three months to complete the demand.”

Bhandari told the court that 62 out of 152 buyers who had approached the police against the Unitech project had already been paid. He said the unpaid amount was around Rs 35 crore.

Chandra was arrested in April along with his brother Ajay, after investors who did not get apartments filed cheating complaints against them.