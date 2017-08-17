Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami orders judicial inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death
The AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam camp said the party’s warring factions can now negotiate a merger ‘transparently’.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that a one-person enquiry commission will investigate the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, ANI reported. The commission will be constituted under a retired judge.
Palaniswami also said that Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial.
The rival faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam, welcomed the state government’s move. “Delighted to welcome two key moves by Palaniswami to set up judicial enquiry into Amma’s expiry and to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial,” AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan said on Twitter.
Pandiarajan further said it was time to now “transparently negotiate the merger” between the two factions.
On August 10, the Palaniswami camp had rejected the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as the deputy party general secretary. The Panneerselvam faction had laid out conditions for a merger between the two factions – first, that VK Sasikala and Dinakaran be removed from the party, and that a judicial probe be launched into Jayalalithaa’s death.