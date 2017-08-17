Three young leaders of the democratic movement in Hong Kong were sentenced to prison for six to eight months on Thursday, Reuters reported. While 20-year-old Joshua Wong was jailed for six months, Nathan Law was given eight-months prison time and Alex Chow received seven months in prison.

The three were found guilty of unlawful assembly last year, after which they were sentenced to community service. However, the Hong Kong Department of Justice had applied for a review, arguing that the punishment was too lenient.

Wong, Law and Chow have also been barred from participating in local elections in the next five years. The order is a blow to the semi-autonomous city’s struggle for larger political freedom from China and suffrage.

Wong became a prominent face of the student-led democracy movement when he was 17, Reuters reported. Law, who had become Hong Kong’s youngest ever elected legislator, was sacked from his seat last month. Wong spearheaded the “Umbrella Movement”, gathering thousands of protestors, demanding democracy.

Following the verdict, Wong tweeted, “Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkonger’s desire for universal suffrage. We are stronger, more determined, and we will win.”

The Court of Appeal has sentenced me to 6 months of jail — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkonger's desire for universal suffrage. We are stronger, more determined, and we will win. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

They can silence protests, remove us from the legislature and lock us up. But they will not win the hearts and minds of Hongkongers. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017