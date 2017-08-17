Eleven more people have lost their lives in the floods in Assam, taking the toll to 123, and 33.45 lakh people are affected across 24 districts of the state, PTI reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, 2,970 villages are under water and 1.43 lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 304 relief camps have been set up in the state so far, in which 1,38,648 people have taken shelter. The State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force have so far evacuated 4,600 people to safer places.

Several roads, bridges and embankments have been damaged in the floods. The Bramhaputra river is flowing above the danger mark in Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara and Dhubri.

Bihar

The official toll in the floods in Bihar remains at 72, but the estimate for the number of people affected has risen to 73.44 lakh. The floods have affected 110 blocks and 1,151 panchayats in 14 districts in the state. Gopalganj district was the latest to be submerged on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cancelled his planned aerial survey of the Bettiah and Valmikinagar areas due to bad weather. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was supposed to accompany Kumar.

Flood-affected people shift with their belongings at Runni Saidpur in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. (PTI Photo)

West Bengal

At least 32 people have died and over 14 lakh affected due to floods in six districts, caused by overflowing rivers in Bengal, Jharkhand and Bhutan. “30 people drowned and two died due to snake bites,” an unidentified official of the state disaster management department told PTI. He added that 104 domestic animals had also died.