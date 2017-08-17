Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Wednesday said he cannot stop the Janmashtami celebrations at police stations, as he cannot stop the offering of namaz on the streets during Eid, The Indian Express reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing an event organised by the Prerna Jansanchar Evam Shidh Sansthan and the Lucknow Jansanchar Evam Patrakarita Sansthan.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosable was also present at the event.

The previous Samajwadi Party government in the state had banned Janmashtami celebrations at police stations. Targeting former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said those who had claimed to belong to the Yadav clan had banned the celebrations at police stations. “Prayers and such celebrations may bring an improvement in the police system,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Adityanath said officers had brought up the matter of using microphones, DJs and music system during the Kanwar Yatra. “I asked them to pass an order banning the use of loud speakers at all religious places,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by the English newspaper. “If such a ban is not possible, then it should not be banned for the yatra as well...If they do not play music and drums, do not dance and sing, do not use the mike, how will it be a kanwar yatra.”

On August 14, a day before Janmashtami, Adityanath had issued a communique asking the police to organise the events for the festival in “traditional and grand way”. He faced immense criticism as the letter came days after 63 children died in a hospital in Gorakhpur.