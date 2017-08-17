Several people were injured on Thursday after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s Ramblas tourist area in Spain, BBC reported. The Spanish Police said several people were injured in the “massive crash” and described it as a “terrorist attack”. Local reports said two people had died and around 20 to 25 others were injured.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled the scene on foot. Two armed men have reportedly sought cover in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre, and gunshots were heard in the La Boqueria Market area.

It is not immediately clear whether the gunmen were driving the van that mowed people down in Ramblas, local newspaper El Periodico reported.

Emergency services urged civilians to stay away from the area around Plaça Catalunya and also ordered metro and train stations to be closed.

“There was a loud noise, and everybody ran for cover,” 20-year-old student Marc Esparcia said, adding that he thought the van hit several people. “There were a lot people, lots of families [at the site]. This is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.”