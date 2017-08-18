Vishal Sikka resigned as the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys on Friday. UB Pravin Rao, the chief operating officer, has been appointed the interim MD and CEO of the tech major.

“After much reflection, I have concluded that it is indeed time for me to leave my current positions as MD and CEO,” the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter. “I will be working...to ensure a smooth transition and in the meantime, continue our work without disruption..You can count on my commitment to this.”

Sikka has been made the executive vice chairman and will hold office till a permanent appointment to the CEO and MD’s post is made, Infosys said, confirming the development. The company expects a new chief executive to take charge by “no later than” March 31, 2018. Rao will report to Sikka for the time being under the “overall supervision and control” of the Infosys board, The Indian Express reported.

Both Sikka and Rao were executive members of the Infosys board, which included nine independent directors. His resignation comes after months of disagreements with Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy over corporate governance at the company.