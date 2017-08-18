Ten people died of swine flu in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state this year to 230, PTI reported on Friday. “Out of the 10, three died in Ahmedabad city while one each died in Amreli, Rajkot city, Kutch, Junagadh city, Rajkot district, Anand and Sabarkantha,” said the daily health bulletin issued by the state government.

Around 177 new cases of swine flu were also registered in Gujarat on Friday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (pictured above), who visited civil hospitals in four major cities to take stock of the situation, said he had requested the Centre to send a team of medical experts to the state to recommend ways to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Swine flu has claimed the lives of more than 200 people and 2,100 positive cases have been reported in the state so far, of which about 1,200 cases are reported from the four cities of Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot,” he said. “Hospitals in the state are equipped with ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and there is enough stock of tablets and other medicines. The government hospitals have set up isolation wards.”