The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to order Google, Facebook, Yahoo and other internet companies to remove the Blue Whale Challenge game from their platforms. The bench, instead, asked the Centre whether it had issued any directions prohibiting the game from being downloaded, PTI reported.

Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar questioned how even adults could get involved in playing the online game. “If an adult is told to do a task, why would he/she jump from a building?” the bench asked. “We are wondering why both children and adults are doing this.”

The court made the observations while hearing a petition filed by advocate Gurmeet Singh, who had sought immediate directions to the tech companies to restrain them from uploading any material related to the game. The judges asked Singh whether anyone had committed suicide in Delhi after trying the Blue Whale Challenge.

The petitioner also wanted the Delhi Police to be asked to appoint a special five-member team to monitor the internet giants.