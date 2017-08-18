A woman who had claimed to be in a sex tape allegedly involving former Karnataka minister HY Meti on Thursday accused the minister of rape, The Hindu reported. She filed a complaint with Karnataka Police Chief RK Dutta on Thursday alleging that Meti’s supporters had abducted and threatened her after the minister raped her, The Times of India reported.

“Meti’s supporters kept me in wrongful detention for three days after a video was telecast on news channels,” the woman claimed in her complaint. “They also forced me to give a statement in their favour before the CID officials probing the case.”

She has also requested for police protection, alleging that she and her family were living under threat. “Meti has to be responsible is anything happens to me or my family in future,” she said, according to The Times of India.

The matter came to light after RTI activist Rajashekhar Mulali had claimed he had an audio clip in which Meti’s aide can purportedly be heard threatening him against releasing a CD of the minister in a compromising position. On December 11, 2016, the woman working in the state Ayush Department had claimed that Meti had sought sexual favours from her in return for a transfer.

Meti, considered a close aide of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had resigned from the post of excise minister in December 2016 after the tape surfaced and a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry was launched. In May, the CID had cleared the minister of all charges saying the clip was doctored, reported The NewsMinute. The agency had also said that a few Opposition leaders had hatched a conspiracy against Meti.