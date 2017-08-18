A female employee of a five-star hotel at Delhi Aerocity has claimed that she was fired after she complained that the hotel’s security manager molested her, ANI reported. CCTV footage of the June 29 incident showed the man pulling the 33-year-old woman’s saree and dragging her towards him.

“It was my birthday,” the woman said to NDTV. “He called me to his cabin, took out his credit card and asked me what gift I wanted. He told me to sit, and when I did not sit, he pulled me towards him and tried to take off my saree. He told the other colleague to go out of the room.” She added that the man had attempted to get physical with her and asked her to spend the night with him in the hotel.

“I showed the CCTV footage to my senior, but she said that only a warning letter will be given to to the accused, following which he will get you fired,” the woman said. She said that when she reported to work on Thursday, she was handed a termination letter by the Human Resources department.

The hotel’s Public Relations Officer Raja Singh said the security manager had been suspended. However, he claimed he did not know whether action had been taken against the complainant too.

The woman’s immediate superior, who is seen leaving the room in the footage, has also been suspended.