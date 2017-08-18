The Reserve Bank Of India will “shortly issue” new Rs 50 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series, it said in a press release on Friday. The notes bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and have the motif of Hampi with a chariot on the reverse. This depicts the country’s rich cultural heritage, the organisation said.

“The base colour of the note is fluorescent blue. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme,” the RBI notification said. The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender, it added.

On December 4, 2016, the Reserve Bank of India had announced that new Rs 20 and Rs 50 notes will be issued. About a month earlier, on November 8, 2016, the government had demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The RBI has since introduced a Rs 2,000 note and a new version of the Rs 500.