Several people were injured in a stabbing incident Turku city in Finland on Thursday, Reuters reported. The police have shot one man in the leg who was suspected of stabbing people, according to BBC. He was later taken into custody.

“Several people stabbed in central Turku. People are requested to avoid the city centre,” the South-West Finland police said on Twitter.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the Puutori-Market Square area.

#BREAKING: Here are some photos of the situation in the centre of Turku, Finland. (Photos by unknown) pic.twitter.com/HtLVUXuzK5 — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) August 18, 2017

BREAKING: Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg suspected of stabbing several people in western city of Turku. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2017

Several such stabbing incidents have taken place across Europe in the last few months. On July 28, one person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a man had stabbed people in a supermarket in Germany’s Hamburg city. In June, a knife-wielding man had attacked a bar full of people after a van had rammed into people in London’s Borough area killing at least eight people.