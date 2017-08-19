Three days after reports emerged of a scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops near Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 15, the Ministry of External Affairs has admitted that the incident took place, PTI reported on Friday.

Its spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed the incident and said that it was later discussed by the local army commanders of both the sides. “Such incidents are not in the interest of either side,” Kumar said. “We should maintain peace and tranquility.” He added that the incident must not be linked with any other matter, in an apparent reference to the Sikkim standoff.

On August 15, soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army had tried to enter the Indian side from two points – Finger Four and Finger Five – between 6 am and 9 am, India has claimed. Indian soldiers are believed to have formed a human chain to stop the Chinese troops from advancing. The PLA personnel then began to hurl stones at the Indian guards, who retaliated. Personnel from both sides had sustained some injuries.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson had said she did not have any information about an alleged Chinese incursion in Ladakh. A day after the incident, officials reportedly held a flag meeting in Chusul sector of Leh to defuse the tension between the two nations.