A knife-wielding man attacked pedestrians in the Russian city of Surgut on Saturday injuring eight people, Russia Today reported. Police have killed the assailant, the local branch of the law enforcement committee said.

The knife attack occurred at around 11.20 am local time (11.50 pm Indian Standard Time). The victims are undergoing medical treatment and two of the injured are in a critical condition, BBC reported. Police are now trying to verify the identity of the attacker and his motive for the crime.

Russia’s main federal investigating authority, the Investigative Committee, has started an inquiry into the incident, TASS news agency reported.

On Friday, an attacker killed two people and injured several in Turku city in Finland. He was shot in the leg by Finnish police personnel. Police said the attack was an act of terror.