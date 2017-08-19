Indore Police have registered a case against a man for assaulting and molesting a woman in a gym, ANI reported on Saturday. The news agency had released CCTV footage from the gym purportedly showing a man assaulting a gym employee.

The woman had reportedly complained about his behaviour before he assaulted her. “A case of assault and molestation has been registered,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashikant Kankane told ANI. He said the police were investigating the matter using evidence from the video, where the accused is shown hitting her in the head before bystanders intervene to restrain him. The video also shows him kicking her.

Case of assault & molestation has been registered, we are investigating: Shashikant Kankane, DSP on case of woman assaulted at a gym #Indore pic.twitter.com/bjKm8cOg88 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017