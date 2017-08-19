Air India cabin crew member arrested for carrying marijuana in a meal service cart on board a flight
The banned drug was seized from a Chennai-bound flight on July 19.
A member of Air India’s cabin crew has been arrested after almost 2 kilos of marijuana was found in the employee’s meal service cart, ANI reported on Friday. The banned drug was seized from a Chennai-bound flight on July 19, PTI reported.
Customs officials found the contraband hidden in the service cart.
A detailed investigation was conducted in the matter, a statement by the customs department said.
On July 30, Union minister Maneka Gandhi had suggested legalising psychoactive drug marijuana in the country for medical purposes.