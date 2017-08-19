A member of Air India’s cabin crew has been arrested after almost 2 kilos of marijuana was found in the employee’s meal service cart, ANI reported on Friday. The banned drug was seized from a Chennai-bound flight on July 19, PTI reported.

Customs officials found the contraband hidden in the service cart.

A detailed investigation was conducted in the matter, a statement by the customs department said.

On July 30, Union minister Maneka Gandhi had suggested legalising psychoactive drug marijuana in the country for medical purposes.