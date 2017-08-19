The toll in the floods in Bihar reached 153 on Saturday, with over one crore people stranded in 17 districts of the state, PTI reported. There were 30 deaths in Araria district, 23 in West Champaran, 13 in Sitamarhi, eight in Madhubani and seven in Katihar, Special Secretary in the state’s disaster management department Anirudh Kumar said.

At least 11 each died in Kisanganj, East Champaran and Supual, while nine people died in Purnea and Madhepura each, Kumar said. In Darbhanga, Gopalganj and Saharsa, there were four deaths each. There were also a total of six deaths in Khagaria, Sheoghar, Saran and Muzaffarpur.

An army column and an Engineer Task Force have been deployed in six districts in Bihar. These units have rescued over 300 people so far, Kumar said. He added that 3.92 lakh people have been relocated to 1,289 relief camps in different parts of the state.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed the flood situation on Saturday and held a meeting with state officials.