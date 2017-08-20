The toll in the Utkal Express derailment rose to 23 by Saturday night, NDTV reported. More than 80 people were injured when 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli on Saturday evening.

The train was headed from Odisha’s Puri to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. Unidentified officials told The Indian Express that the accident took place at 5.46 pm, “as the train was crossing the Khatauli station yard at a speed of 105 kmph”.

However, Uttar Pradesh Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar pegged the toll at 20. “According to information received so far, 20 passengers have died and 81 injured in the accident,” he told The Indian Express. “Passengers in eight other coaches escaped unhurt.”

National Disaster Response Force personnel and the police worked with gas cutters and cranes till late into the night to find survivors, according to NDTV. At 11 pm, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted that the rescue operations had been completed and said that all the injured had been shifted to hospitals.

Prabhu also ordered an inquiry into the matter, and said that any lapse would be dealt with strictly.