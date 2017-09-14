Washington: One killed after student opens fire at school, shooter held in juvenile detention cell
The victim died while trying to convince the accused to drop the gun.
A student on Wednesday opened fire at his high school near Washington’s Spokane city in the United States, killing one classmate and injuring three others, Reuters reported. The shooter was apprehended by a staff member after the incident at Freeman High School.
The student who died was shot dead while trying to convince the accused to not open fire and prevent another case of school shooting, reported Los Angeles Times.
“It sounds like a case of a bullying-type of a situation,” said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “These are senseless, tragic events that really don’t need to happen, and I don’t really understand them.”
The police have withheld the shooter’s identity, who has been moved to a juvenile detention facility.
“We need to figure out what has gone wrong with our society that our children decide that they need to take weapons to deal with the issues that they are facing,” the sheriff said.