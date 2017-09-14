A student on Wednesday opened fire at his high school near Washington’s Spokane city in the United States, killing one classmate and injuring three others, Reuters reported. The shooter was apprehended by a staff member after the incident at Freeman High School.

The student who died was shot dead while trying to convince the accused to not open fire and prevent another case of school shooting, reported Los Angeles Times.

“It sounds like a case of a bullying-type of a situation,” said Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. “These are senseless, tragic events that really don’t need to happen, and I don’t really understand them.”

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

#Freeman HS Parents please go to the Bus Barn entrance Hwy 27. You will need photo ID. Students will be released ASAP pic.twitter.com/IyFEcg2XVF — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

The police have withheld the shooter’s identity, who has been moved to a juvenile detention facility.

“We need to figure out what has gone wrong with our society that our children decide that they need to take weapons to deal with the issues that they are facing,” the sheriff said.