The station house officer of Vivek Vihar police station was transferred to the district lines on Thursday after a picture showing him vacating his chair for religious leader Radhe Maa surfaced on social media, ANI reported on Thursday.

The incident is believed to have taken place on September 28. In the picture, Station House Officer Sanjay Sharma is seen standing next to Radhe Maa, who is sitting on his chair, with his hands folded and draped in a red shawl.

Self styled god woman Radhe Ma welcomed at Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi, sat on chair of SHO pic.twitter.com/0hbkTLpr5K — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2017

Sharma said the religious leader and her followers had stopped at the police station while they were on their way to a Ramleela event in the area. “Her followers said she wanted to visit the washroom,” Sharma told the Hindustan Times. Later, Radhe Maa sat on his chair without seeking his permission, he claimed.

The Delhi Police had initiated an inquiry into the incident after the picture had surfaced.

Meanwhile, another video of a group of policemen seen singing with Radhe Maa in Delhi’s GTB Enclave emerged on social media on Thursday.

#WATCH Policemen seen singing with self styled god woman Radhe Ma in Delhi's GTB Enclave pic.twitter.com/XOIAr2vKHf — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2017

Radhe Maa has several police complaints filed against her, including dowry cases. In 2015, a woman had alleged that her husband and his family harassed her for dowry at Radhe Maa’s behest. Actress Dolly Bindra had also filed a case of sexual harassment against the religious leader. In another complaint, she was accused of driving a family of seven to suicide in Gujarat.