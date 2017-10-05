Six men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her fiance in Odisha’s Ganjam district
The accused also beat the two and took their money and cellphones, the couple said in its complaint.
Six men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a college student in Odisha’s Ganjam district while she was returning home with her fiance on Monday. The woman was sexually assaulted in front of her partner, and the act was filmed, the police said, according to the Hindustan Times.
The couple was on their way back from the Thakurani Temple in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar area when the men arrived on two motorcycles and forced them to a nearby cashew nut grove, where they allegedly raped the second-year college student. They also beat the two of them and took their money and cellphones, the two said in their complaint.
Ganjam Superintendent of Police Ashish Singh said the woman knew two or three of the accused. “A case has been registered in the incident at the Gangapur Police Station,” Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Utkal Keshari Dash was quoted as saying by the Odisha Sun Times. “The accused and the woman will undergo a medical examination.”
The six men were arrested from Khyatriyabarpur village for rape, dacoity and abduction under various sections of Indian Penal Code. They were also charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act because the woman was from the Dalit community.