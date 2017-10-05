Iran will shred the 2015 nuclear deal if US leaves it, says Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei
United States President Donald Trump had refused to certify that Tehran was complying with the agreement signed by his predecessor Barack Obama.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Tehran would “shred” the 2015 nuclear agreement if the United States abandoned it, Reuters reported quoting state TV news. He said Iran would stick to the deal only if the other signatories also respected it.
United States President Donald Trump had on Friday refused to certify that Tehran was complying with the pact, and threatened to terminate it. He called Iran a “fanatical regime”, and accused it of sponsoring terrorism. According to the agreement initiated by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, the US president is required to certify every 90 days that Iran is adhering to the pact.
“I do not want to waste my time on answering the rants and whoppers of the brute [US] president [Donald Trump],” Khamenei said, according to state television. “Trump’s stupidity should not distract us from America’s deceitfulness...If the US tears up the deal, we will shred it.”
He also welcomed the reaction of other signatories – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia – who have condemned Trump’s move, but added that it was not sufficient. “Europe needs to stand practical measures [taken] by America,” he said.
Under the deal, Iran agreed to cut down on its uranium programmes so that international sanctions against it could be removed.
Soon after Trump’s decision on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused him of making baseless accusations. He said Tehran would continue to remain committed to the deal, adding that the deal was not renegotiable.