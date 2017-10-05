sexual harassment

Harvard University revokes award it gave Harvey Weinstein in 2014

The film producer has been accused of sexually harassing and raping several women associates and actors over the past three decades.

by 
Harvey Weinstein | Via YouTube/CNN

Harvard University on Tuesday decided to revoke an award it had given to film producer Harvey Weinstein, in view of allegations that he had sexually harassed or assaulted several women over the past three decades, AP reported on Wednesday.

Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African and African-American Research had given Weinstein the Du Bois Medal in 2014 for his contributions to African-American culture. The award is considered Harvard’s highest honour in the field of African and African-American Studies.

The centre said it stands with “the women who have courageously come forward” to fight for themselves and “all of those who have experienced similar abuse”.

On Monday, members of the Producers Guild of America unanimously voted to begin termination proceedings against the Oscar-winning producer. On October 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had expelled Weinstein. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts had suspended the producer’s membership on October 11. He was also terminated by The Weinstein Company, which he co-founded.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and raping women associates and actors, who spoke to The New York Times and The New Yorker. After actors Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, several prominent women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie and Gywneth Paltrow, detailed alleged instances of sexual abuse by Weinstein.

