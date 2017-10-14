Islamabad court indicts former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in corruption case related to offshore firms
The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
A court in Islamabad on Friday indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in another corruption case, related to several offshore companies, Dawn reported. The court charged Sharif for holding assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, in a case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.
Sharif was not present at the time of the indictment, as he is in London for the cancer treatment of his wife. The court read out the chargesheet to Sharif’s legal representative Zafir Khan, who pleaded not guilty on his client’s behalf.
According to the chargesheet, Sharif told the joint investigation team that he was a shareholder in 15 companies, including Flagship Investments, an Australian firm, and Capital FZE, based in Dubai. The court also asked the prosecution to produce evidence and witnesses from the next hearing, which it said was likely to take place on October 26, The Express Tribune reported.
On Thursday, Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retired) Mohammad Safdar were indicted by an accountability court in Islamabad over allegations linked to ownership of expensive apartments in London, Dawn reported.