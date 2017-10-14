PM Narendra Modi reaches Gujarat to inaugurate the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service
The prime minister will flag off projects worth more than Rs 1,140 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Gujarat to launch the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha, in Bhavnagar district, and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.
Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of other projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara. This is the PM’s third visit this month to the poll-bound state. He will also make a stop at Vadodara, to flag off projects worth more than Rs 1,140 crore.
The prime minister reached Bhavnagar earlier on Sunday and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.
This could be the prime minister’s last visit before the election code of conduct comes into effect. The Election Commission has not yet announced poll dates for Gujarat, a decision the Congress had criticised last week. The party alleged that the commission was delaying announcing the dates so the BJP can offer more schemes to the people in the state.
“EC has authorised Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] to announce [the] date of [the] Gujarat elections at his last rally,” Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had tweeted.
The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect as soon as voting dates are announced, banning politicians from announcing freebies until elections are over.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for the last two decades in Gujarat.