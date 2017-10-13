Bilateral ties

China says its military, other ministries worked very closely with India to resolve Doklam standoff

Liu Fang, however, maintained that it was the Indian military that crossed the border to enter China’s territory.

by 

China’s People’s Liberation Army on Sunday said it was satisfied with the way the Doklam standoff between India and Beijing was resolved, The Times of India reported. “My colleagues in the military and other ministries worked very closely,” said Liu Fang, staff officer at the International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission.

She added that they also had several negotiations with the Indian side. “We reiterated very clearly Chinese position and all of these actually contributed to the peaceful resolution of China-Indian cross border conflict.” Liu, however, maintained that it was the Indian military that “passed the border line into China’s territory”.

This endorsement of the “safe resolution” of the Doklam standoff shows Chinese President Xi Jinping’s increasing clout within the People’s Liberation Army, the report added.

The Doklam plateau is located near the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China. Both Thimphu and Beijing claim it as their territory.

During the Indo-Sino standoff between June and August, Beijing and New Delhi had both maintained that troops from the other nation had transgressed into their territory in the region. Bilateral ties were strained after the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in Doklam. India had announced the disengagement of its troops from Dolkam on August 29 after a 74-day standoff.

