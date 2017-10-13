Texas: Police arrest father of missing Indian child for changing his story about the disappearance
The police did not say how Wesley Mathews’ statements were different.
The police on Monday arrested the father of the missing three-year-old Dallas girl after he gave new answers to the investigators’ questions about the child’s disappearance, AP reported.
Sherin Matthews has been missing since October 7, when her father Wesley Mathews made her stand in the backyard of their house at 3 am as a punishment for not drinking her milk. He reported her missing around five hours later. He was arrested for suspected child endangerment and later released on a bond.
On Sunday, authorities said they had found the body of a three-year-old, who they believe is Sherin. The body was in a culvert about a kilometre from the Matthews’ home. Richardson Police Sergeant Kevin Perlich said the body was “most likely” Sherin Mathews’ but the medical examiner is yet to confirm it.
On Monday, the police arrested Wesley Mathews again for giving new answers, and charged him with injury to a child, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment. Perlich, however, did not say how Mathews’ statements were different from his previous ones about the disappearance of his adopted daughter, The Washington Post reported.
Sherin was born in India and adopted by Mathews’ family. She suffered from malnourishment before arriving in the United States and was on a special diet.