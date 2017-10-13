Sensex up by more than 100 points ahead of earnings reports, Nifty trades above 10,200 mark
The top gainers on the Sensex were the ONGC, the National Thermal Power Corporation, the SBI, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.
The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex gained over 150 points during the early trading hours on Tuesday, touching 32,670.37. The index surged ahead of quarterly earnings from some blue chip companies and positive trends in the Asian market.
At 12.39 pm, the index was trading at 32,627.59. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index too climbed 33.85 points to trade above the 10,200-mark at the same time.
The top gainers on the Sensex were the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, the National Thermal Power Corporation, the State Bank of India, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank. The stocks of Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, and
Lupin Ltd declined.
On the Nifty, the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ONGC, NTPC, Vedanta Ltd and Yes Bank were the top gainers while Bosch Ltd, IndusInd Bank Limited, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies Limited and Tech Mahindra Limited saw their shares decline.
Shares of road construction companies rose after the Centre reportedly approved the first phase of the Bharatmala road project – the biggest ever highway development plan.