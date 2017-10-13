Indo-Tibetan Border Police unveils mechanised column at foundation day celebration
It will help the paramilitary force speedily mobilise troops along the India-China border, a spokesperson said.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Tuesday unveiled its mechanised column of power vehicles and machines at its foundation day celebrations at its base in Greater Noida, PTI reported. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, said the government was considering building 50 more ITBP posts along the India-China border.
The force showcased its PARA commandos, which is trained for mountain warfare, and its newly purchased military trucks, sports utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles , snow scooters and bikes.
“This is for the first time in the history of our force that we are raising and deploying a mechanised column of power vehicles and machines to speedily mobilise troops along the Sino-Indian border,” a spokesperson of ITBP told the Hindustan Times.
“We are committed to enhancing your operational and infrastructure capabilities,” the Minister was quoted as saying by PTI. “Recently, we got a proposal to build 50 new border posts for the force and we are working on it.”
Of the paramilitary forces, only the Border Security Force, which guards the India-Pakistan border, has an artillery unit and a few mechanised components. The ITBP guards 3, 488 km across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.