Shimla HC tells CBI to file new report on rape and murder case of minor in Kothkai by December 20
On July 4, six men had allegedly assaulted and killed the 16-year-old schoolgirl.
The Shimla High Court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a fresh report in the Kothkai rape and murder case by December 20, ANI reported. On July 4, six men had allegedly raped and murdered a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kothkai in Shimla district.
One of the accused in the case died in police custody following which the CBI arrested eight policemen in August. Those arrested include Inspector General of Police Zahoor H Zaidi and Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Joshi. The CBI told the court on Wednesday that it would file a chargesheet in the custodial death of the accused by November 30.
The accused had offered her a lift when she was returning from school. They then took her to a nearby forest, where they allegedly raped her before killing her. The girl’s body was found two days later on July 6. Police had arrested six people – four Nepali nationals and two from Uttarakhand – on July 14.
On July 18, Rajendra Singh, the main accused in the case, allegedly killed his accomplice Suraj Singh in prison. The death had triggered violent protests in the district. On July 20, shops, schools and business establishments remained shut as part of the protest against the alleged gangrape and subsequent custodial death.
All the police station officials had been suspended after it was found that the station house inspector had lodged the six accused in two cells, instead of keeping them separately. The CBI on July 23 set up a Special Investigation Team to investigate the girl’s rape and murder as well as the custodial death cases.