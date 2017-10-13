Greater Noida: Bookseller arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old Nigerian-Indian schoolboy
The accused raped the boy for the past four years, police said.
The police on Tuesday arrested a bookseller in a school in Greater Noida on the charges of raping a 11-year-old student, The Indian Express reported. One of the boy’s parents is a Nigerian national.
Indian law does not recognise the rape of males and such offences are usually tried under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, if the victim is a minor. Under Section 377, which makes “unnatural sex” illegal, there is no concept of consent – both consensual and non-consensual sex are treated the same.
In their complaint, the boy’s parents said that they discovered that their son was being raped after he returned from school on Monday and started crying, the Hindustan Times reported. A report in the Indian Express, however, quoted an unidentified police official who said the boy had complained about the assault last month, but that the medical examination could not confirm it.
Police suspect that the accused was assaulting the child for the past four years. One of the boy’s parents is a Nigerian national and the family has been living in Greater Noida for five years, the Hindustan Times report said.
The boy underwent a medical examination after the alleged crime was discovered, Superintendent of Police Suniti Singh. “We are yet to take the boy for counselling,” the officer said. “While an FIR has been registered, we have not yet formally taken the statement of the boy. We will do it in the presence of Child Welfare Committee officials and will then send him for further counselling.”
The safety of school students has been in focus since the murder of an 8-year-old boy in Gurugram’s Ryan International school in September.