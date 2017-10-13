crimes against children

Greater Noida: Bookseller arrested for sexually assaulting 11-year-old Nigerian-Indian schoolboy

The accused raped the boy for the past four years, police said.

by 
Reuters

The police on Tuesday arrested a bookseller in a school in Greater Noida on the charges of raping a 11-year-old student, The Indian Express reported. One of the boy’s parents is a Nigerian national.

Indian law does not recognise the rape of males and such offences are usually tried under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, if the victim is a minor. Under Section 377, which makes “unnatural sex” illegal, there is no concept of consent – both consensual and non-consensual sex are treated the same.

In their complaint, the boy’s parents said that they discovered that their son was being raped after he returned from school on Monday and started crying, the Hindustan Times reported. A report in the Indian Express, however, quoted an unidentified police official who said the boy had complained about the assault last month, but that the medical examination could not confirm it.

Police suspect that the accused was assaulting the child for the past four years. One of the boy’s parents is a Nigerian national and the family has been living in Greater Noida for five years, the Hindustan Times report said.

The boy underwent a medical examination after the alleged crime was discovered, Superintendent of Police Suniti Singh. “We are yet to take the boy for counselling,” the officer said. “While an FIR has been registered, we have not yet formally taken the statement of the boy. We will do it in the presence of Child Welfare Committee officials and will then send him for further counselling.”

The safety of school students has been in focus since the murder of an 8-year-old boy in Gurugram’s Ryan International school in September.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.