Tipu Sultan ‘died a historic death fighting the British’, President Kovind tells Karnataka Assembly
He spoke at a joint session of the state Assembly, held to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the legislative building.
President Ram Nath Kovind in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday said that Tipu Sultan, the 18th century Muslim ruler of Mysore, “died a historic death” fighting the British, IANS reported. “Tipu Sultan died a historic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development of Mysore rockets,” Kovind said addressing a joint session of the Assembly held to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Vidhan Soudha, the state legislative building.
The president’s praise of Tipu Sultan follows a stir caused by the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to hold celebrations commemorating the ruler’s birth anniversary, despite the backlash from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. On October 14, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde wrote to officials in the Karnataka government asking them to leave him out of events celebrating “Tipu Sultan Jayanti”. In a tweet, the Minister said he had conveyed to the government to not invite him to a “shameful event glorifying a person known as brutal killer”.
Kovind also hailed the contributions of former Karnataka chief ministers including S Nijalingappa, D Devaraj Urs, BD Jatti, Ramakrishna Hegde, SR Bommai, Veerendra Patil and SM Krishna, The Times of India reported. When some MLAs reminded the president that he had forgotten to mention HD Dewe Gowda, Kovind said, “Yes. I do remember Gowda’s contribution. Gowda is not just a former prime minister but also a very old good friend of mine.”
“I have just selected few names. That doesn’t mean that others are not important,” Kovind said when asked about former union minister Veerappa Moily. Kovind called the Vidhan Soudha building “a monument to the history of public service in Karnataka”.