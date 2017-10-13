Mob lynching

Mob in Bihar’s Rohtas district lynch four men accused of being part of extortion ring

They were part of a gang of eight who shot at a shopkeeper who refused to pay them, said the police.

by 
Koath, Rohtas district | Google Maps

A mob in Bihar’s Rohtas district has lynched four men after they allegedly shot a man during a suspected extortion bid, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy marketplace in Koath when eight men reached the garment shop owned by the husband of a local district board member Rinki Devi, The New Indian Express reported. Koath comes under the jurisdiction of the Dawath police station.

The extortionists reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Devi’s husband. When he refused, one of them fired a shot, injuring him and another customer present at the shop, PTI reported. On hearing the gunshot, over 500 people gathered near the shop, the police said.

They chased the eight and managed to catch four of them, The Indian Express reported. They beat the four with sticks. “The public caught hold of four of the eight men, and thrashed them,” The New Indian Express quoted police officer Alok Kumar Singh as saying. “They were later taken to a hospital. However, they died while undergoing treatment.”

Two of the victims were identified as Dipu Kumar (20) of Dawath and Abhishek Dubey (22) of Simri, Buxar, The Indian Express report said.

The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons, the Deputy Inspector General of Shahabad Range, Mohammad Rahman, said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.