The big news: CM Adityanath visits Taj Mahal amid debate about it, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The NIA said Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son took funds to instigate terror, and North Korea said its nuclear threat should be taken literally.

  1. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath arrives in Agra to visit Taj Mahal: His visit comes at a time of a political storm about the 17th-century monument.
  2. Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son admits to receiving funds to instigate terror in Kashmir Valley, says NIA: He was sentenced to seven days of police custody. 
  3. The world should take our nuclear bomb test threat literally, says North Korean diplomat: Last month, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho had said that Pyongyang could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.  
  4. Ready to surrender, but movement will go on even if I am in jail, Hardik Patel tells NDTV: A court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on Wednesday in a case of vandalism during the Patidar agitation two years ago.
  5. Judiciary cannot dictate where security forces are deployed, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s stay order on withdrawing troops from Darjeeling.
  6. BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said black money cannot be eliminated by taking ‘baby steps’. 
  7. Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.   
  8. Former director of Ranbaxy arrested for selling mortgaged property in Lutyens’ Delhi: The Patiala House Court has remanded Manjit Singh to 14 days in judicial custody.
  9. Centre tells SC it is open to extending Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The Supreme Court will hear all pleas challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for various services on Monday, October 30.   
  10. ‘Too many terrorist outfits find a haven in Pakistan’, Rex Tillerson says after meeting Swaraj: The external affairs minister said she had raised the matter of H1-B visa with her American counterpart.     
