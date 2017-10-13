The big news: CM Adityanath visits Taj Mahal amid debate about it, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The NIA said Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son took funds to instigate terror, and North Korea said its nuclear threat should be taken literally.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath arrives in Agra to visit Taj Mahal: His visit comes at a time of a political storm about the 17th-century monument.
- Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son admits to receiving funds to instigate terror in Kashmir Valley, says NIA: He was sentenced to seven days of police custody.
- The world should take our nuclear bomb test threat literally, says North Korean diplomat: Last month, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho had said that Pyongyang could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.
- Ready to surrender, but movement will go on even if I am in jail, Hardik Patel tells NDTV: A court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on Wednesday in a case of vandalism during the Patidar agitation two years ago.
- Judiciary cannot dictate where security forces are deployed, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s stay order on withdrawing troops from Darjeeling.
- BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said black money cannot be eliminated by taking ‘baby steps’.
- Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
- Former director of Ranbaxy arrested for selling mortgaged property in Lutyens’ Delhi: The Patiala House Court has remanded Manjit Singh to 14 days in judicial custody.
- Centre tells SC it is open to extending Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The Supreme Court will hear all pleas challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for various services on Monday, October 30.
- ‘Too many terrorist outfits find a haven in Pakistan’, Rex Tillerson says after meeting Swaraj: The external affairs minister said she had raised the matter of H1-B visa with her American counterpart.